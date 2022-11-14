InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $8.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

