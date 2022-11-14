InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Head to Head Comparison

InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of AMERCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and AMERCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A AMERCO $5.74 billion 1.72 $1.12 billion $5.38 9.36

Analyst Ratings

AMERCO has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterPrivate II Acquisition and AMERCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AMERCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

InterPrivate II Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERCO has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and AMERCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -0.01% AMERCO 17.86% 17.35% 6.12%

Summary

AMERCO beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

(Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,100 company operated retail moving stores and 21,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2022, it had a rental fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices; and 1,844 self-storage locations with approximately 876,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.