International Flavors & Fragrances Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 15,889 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,294% compared to the average volume of 1,140 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

IFF remained flat at $100.54 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

