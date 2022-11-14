Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.38 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

