Insider Selling: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) SVP Sells 71,403 Shares of Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $43,555.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 117,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,031. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
