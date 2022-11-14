Insider Selling: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) SVP Sells 71,403 Shares of Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $43,555.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 117,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,031. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vista Gold by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.