Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Sells 357,529 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 357,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $736,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 112,508 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $237,391.88.

On Thursday, October 6th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 11,771 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $19,775.28.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of Usio stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $56.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.83. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Institutional Trading of Usio

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Usio by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,308 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Usio by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USIO. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

