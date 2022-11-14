Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells 960 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $48,633.28.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,317. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $873.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 258,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,195,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

