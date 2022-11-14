Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 7th, Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 360,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 318.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

