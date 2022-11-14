Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells 18,153 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $500,296.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at $170,113,907.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

