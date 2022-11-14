Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells 17,827 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LQDT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 143,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,473. The company has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

