Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 664 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,192,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.38. 359,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,508. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 21.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

