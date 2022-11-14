Insider Selling: Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells £17,000 in Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Richmond sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($19,573.98).

Frontier IP Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON FIPP opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.43. The company has a market cap of £39.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.22. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.35).

Frontier IP Group Company Profile

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, identifies and evaluates commercialization of intellectual property generated by academics, universities, and other partners in the United Kingdom. It also provides investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

