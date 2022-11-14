Insider Selling: Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells £17,000 in Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Richmond sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($19,573.98).
Frontier IP Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON FIPP opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.43. The company has a market cap of £39.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.22. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.35).
Frontier IP Group Company Profile
