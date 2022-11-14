Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CFO Sells 13,156 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.91. 2,026,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,795. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

