Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CFO Sells 13,156 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Fortive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.91. 2,026,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,795. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Fortive Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Featured Articles
