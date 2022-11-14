Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases 7,769 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 7,769 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $105,192.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,070 shares in the company, valued at $16,303,107.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $130,472.16.

Lazydays Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $13.75 on Monday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,422.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.