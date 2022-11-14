Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,621.84.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.46. 366,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Finning International Company Profile

FTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.