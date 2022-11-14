Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) CEO Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Carpenter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
comScore Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
