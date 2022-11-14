Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 73,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,189. Inpex has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

