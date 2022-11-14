Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 73,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,189. Inpex has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.
About Inpex
