Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE:INO.UN traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$3.65. 106,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.16 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.12.

Insider Activity at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marc Manasterski purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

