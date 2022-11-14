Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

