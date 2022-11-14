Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,020 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

