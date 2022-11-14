Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $209.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

