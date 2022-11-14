Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.43 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.