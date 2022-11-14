Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

