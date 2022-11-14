Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bunge by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

