Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

