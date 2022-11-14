Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,174 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 50.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 266,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,319,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $206.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

