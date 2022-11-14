Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,015.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,806.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,927.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

