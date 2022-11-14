Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after buying an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,587,000 after buying an additional 149,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.53.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $660.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

