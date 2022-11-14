IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) versus First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Financial Contrast

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A IF Bancorp 19.03% 7.43% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Niles Financial and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. IF Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Niles Financial and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IF Bancorp $30.30 million 2.06 $5.78 million $1.86 10.03

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, and home equity line of credit; and commercial loans and commercial line of credit. Further, the company provides other services, which include e-banking and night depository services, debit and ATM cards, safe deposit boxes, direct and I.R.A. certificates of deposit products, and others. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

