iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Declares GBX 11.07 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.07 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
iEnergizer Stock Performance
IBPO stock opened at GBX 483.75 ($5.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £919.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,407.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 445.43. iEnergizer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 526 ($6.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.01.
About iEnergizer
