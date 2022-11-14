IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in October

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 987,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,540. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. IAC has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 143,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after buying an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

