Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

H stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.18. 536,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.56. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.16 and a twelve month high of C$36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The firm has a market cap of C$20.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

