Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.0559 on Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $23.94 million and $13,969.97 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 69% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Hxro alerts:

Hxro Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

