HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $11.40. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 4,254 shares changing hands.

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 13.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 417.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 515,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 38.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 488,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

