HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $11.40. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 4,254 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 13.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.