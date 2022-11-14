Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 4.7 %

Huntsman stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 526,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.