Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,822 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,068,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 491,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,711,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,336,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

