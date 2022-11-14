HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, HUNT has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $44.15 million and $13.84 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

