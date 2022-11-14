Humanscape Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and $4.88 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

