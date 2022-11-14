Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.83. 15,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

