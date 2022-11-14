Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,475 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $171,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.73 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $224.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.58. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.