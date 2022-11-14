Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON opened at $212.73 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $224.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

