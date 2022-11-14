Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

