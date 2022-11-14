Hermez Network Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.13 or 0.00025231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.90 million and approximately $660,581.87 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,366.95 or 0.99982588 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00245314 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08920822 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $619,754.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

