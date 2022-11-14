Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli Buys 6,175 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 207,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

HTBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 105,682 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 633,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.