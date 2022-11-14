Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €62.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($49.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €0.62 ($0.62) on Monday, hitting €66.70 ($66.70). 708,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.36 and a 200 day moving average of €62.30. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.