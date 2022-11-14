Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) vs. U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Head-To-Head Survey

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hempstract has a beta of -4.78, suggesting that its stock price is 578% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy -1.75% -1.15% -0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy $6.66 million 11.00 -$1.77 million ($0.30) -9.80

This table compares Hempstract and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hempstract has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hempstract and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Hempstract on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,344,626 barrel of oil equivalent; oil and natural gas leases covered 89,846 gross acres and 5,757 net acres; and 146 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

