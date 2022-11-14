Head-To-Head Review: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.19% 20.46% 6.36% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Group and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80

Risk & Volatility

Allego has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 396.58%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Star Group.

Star Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Group and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.21 $87.74 million $1.20 7.23 Allego $102.10 million 1.97 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Summary

Star Group beats Allego on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2021, the company served approximately 422,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 71,100 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,700 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

