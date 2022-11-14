HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $6.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 5.5 %

CODX stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 97.6% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

