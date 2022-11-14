HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $6.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CODX stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 97.6% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

