HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $6.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 5.5 %
CODX stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90.
Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 97.6% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.