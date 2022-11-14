HC Wainwright Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $1.75

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 236.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

USAS stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 83.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $56,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

