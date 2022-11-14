Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 137,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,678. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HVT shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.